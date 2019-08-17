|
|
Sandra Ann Subia
San Angelo - Sandra Ann Subia passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Sandra was born on August 15, 1969 to Ruben Subia and Becky Martinez in Big Lake, TX. She graduated from Reagan County High School in 1987 (Big Lake, TX). She worked at Verizon for over 15 years. Sandra was a loving and caring daughter, sister, aunt, and most of all a wonderful and dedicated mother to her son, Cameron, whom she loved with all her heart and soul. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her big smile and vibrant laugh.
She is preceded in death by her father, Ruben Subia; maternal grandmother, Isabel Chavira; paternal grandparents Roberto and Maria Subia; and niece, Samantha Subia Hernandez.
She is survived by her son, Cameron; mother, Becky Martinez; brothers Rene (Teresa) Subia, Ricky (Jennifer) Subia, and Eric (Marissa) Ramirez; sister Lynda (Roger) Lopez; five nieces, five nephews; and one great nephew.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Hospice for their loving care and for everyone who kept her in their prayers.
A Funeral service will be held 4:00pm, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Harper Funeral Home with a visitation to follow at 5:00pm to 7:00pm. The Graveside will start at 10:00am, Monday, August 19th at Harper Funeral Home, with a procession to Belvedere Memorial Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Richard Swift.
Pallbearers for the service will be Rene Subia, Ricky Subia, Eric Ramirez, Roger Lopez, River Subia, and David Tunguma.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 17, 2019