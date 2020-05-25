|
Sandra Barnes Shea
San Angelo - Sandra Barnes Shea was born in 1938 in Austin, Texas to George and Donna (Hornsby) Barnes. The family moved to San Angelo before WW II, went back to Austin during the war years, then returned to San Angelo.
Sandra was a graduate of San Angelo High School, Class of '56, and the University of Texas 1960. She taught school in Austin, Madrid Spain, Rapid City, South Dakota, and The Pennsbury Schools, Buck County, Pa. Her graduate work was at Penn State and Princeton University.
Retired from Pennsbury High School in 1997 where she served as Social Studies Department Chairman. A member of the Site Based Team, Sandra was also sponsor of the World Affairs Club, the Mock Trial Team, and the Environmental Club. Through the years at Pennsbury, Sandra taught International Studies, Modern US History, European History and American Government. She received the Dean's Citation from Rider College in N.J. and was twice one of the top 10 Pa. teachers. Sandra traveled widely to support her teaching experiences. While living in Spain she traveled throughout Europe and North Africa. Also England, Mexico, the Middle East, South America, and the former Soviet Union were part of her experiences as well.
Sandra was President of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International in Bucks Co, Pa. President of the Delta Gamma Alumnae of Bucks County as well as Province Alumnae Chairman. A member of the Bucks County Historical Society and the Langhorne Pa. Historical Society. Sandra enjoyed the years of living and traveling in the East. Broadway musicals rounded out her experiences. Moved to San Angelo, Texas in 2002.
In San Angelo since 2001, Sandra enjoyed being in the P.E.O. Sisterhood where she served as recording secretary. She graduated from E.F.M. (Education for Ministry) after four years of study at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in 2008. This is a special extension course from the School of Divinity at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee. She was a member of Father Allan's Bible Studies since 2003. She is a member of the Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Long a genealogist, Sandra was a member of the Reuben Hornsby Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Al and Sandra Shea married in San Angelo, but lived in Bucks County, PA for almost forty years. Her daughter Kelly married a Texan, Steve Martin. Grandsons Davis, Brock, Chase and Channing Martin. Her sister is Lilla (Teeny) Pearce and her husband Bill Pearce of Breckenridge and a nephew Casey and Monica Pearce and their son Gunner of Breckenridge.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 28, 2020 from 5:00-6:30pm at Harper Funeral Home with a eulogy following from 6:30-7:00pm.
Memorials can be made to the West Texas Rehabilitation Center, 3001 S. Jackson, San Angelo, TX 76904.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 25 to May 27, 2020