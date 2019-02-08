|
Sandra Doris Butler
Christoval, TX
Sandra Doris Butler, 69, of Christoval, Texas was called home to her Father's house on Wednesday, January 16, 2019.
Sandra was born November 18, 1949 to Frances and T.D. Patterson in Big Spring, Texas. She was the youngest of four sisters. Sandra was passionate about her love for her Lord and Savior and her family. Sandra raised her two children Derek and Niccole in the state of Washington where she and her first husband Joe decided to make their home in the Pacific Northwest region for over 18 years. Sandra moved back to Christoval, Texas in the late 90's where she met and married her second husband
Harvey Butler. Sandra loved the Christoval community and cherished all of the memories she had made with family and friends over the years there.
Sandra was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Butler, son Derek Totedo, parents Frances and T.D. Patterson, grandparents Frank and Dorris Webb, uncles Gorden and George Webb, aunt Billie Borkgren, sisters Karen Hamm and Helen Jones, and cousin Mike Webb.
Sandra is survived by her first husband Joe Totedo, daughter Niccole Totedo Richards, grandchildren Ashley Richards and Tristan Richards, aunt Willie Webb, sister Shirley Hoadley, brother-in-law John Hamm, cousins Keith and Debbie Webb, nieces, Kelli Riley, Melissa Cannon, Robin Livers, April Robinson and Wendi Eversol, as well as numerous friends in Christoval and San Angelo.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the funeral home. There will be a reception from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm at 4401 Ford St. Christoval, Tx. 76935. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make memorial donations to the Christoval Community Fund at SAAF. www.saafound.org/christoval-community-fund
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 8, 2019