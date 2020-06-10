Sandra Lynn Dean Glaspie



Sandra Lynn Dean Glaspie passed away peacefully on June 2nd, 2020 in Houston, Texas at the age of 71. Sandra was born in Big Springs Texas 7/8/1948, her parents were Mary Florine Stover Dean and Frederick Benton Dean and her only sibling, a brother Bill Dean, who all preceded her in death. She graduated grew up in Odessa Texas and when she married Jim, she moved to San Angelo and was a resident for over 30+ years. She is survived by her daughter, Tiffany S May. Sandra's husband, James Monroe Glaspie, and her son Shannon F. May both preceded her in death.



Sandra developed close ties to the San Angelo community and attended Southland Baptist Church. Sandra enjoyed volunteering at CASA; she also owned an interior decorating and gift store called Suite Designs on Knickerbocker. Sandra was blessed with her husband's grandchildren during their young lives.



Sandra was incredibly gifted in the art of needlepoint, decorating, cooking, and singing. Those who knew Sandra enjoyed her sense of humor and positive outlook. She will be missed, her legacy will stay alive through those she touched.



Services will be held at an undetermined time and location. For those who wish to send their condolences, we would appreciate a consideration to donate in her name to CASA of San Angelo.









