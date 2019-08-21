Services
Sandra Perez
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
OLPH Catholic Church
1963 - 2019
Sandra Perez Obituary
Sandra Perez

Ozona - Sandra Jean Perez of Ozona died Tuesday August 20, 2019. Sandra was the daughter of Jose and Mary Castro Borrego. She was the loving wife of Romeo Perez, Jr. She was born in Ozona on May 21, 1963.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Stevie Borrego and sister Sylvia Borrego.

Sandra is survived by her husband, sons Dominique of Ozona, Romeo Perez III of Midland Nick Perez and wife Tissie also of Midland. 4 grandchildren; Kerstin Perez of San Angelo, Ariana Vaquera, Zoey and Owen Perez all of Midland; 3 brothers and their families Jose P. Borrego of San Angelo, Carlos C. Borrego of Ft. Worth and Edward C. Borrego of Ozona. She also leaves behind several cousins, nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

Funeral serices will be held Friday August 23 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with burial following in Lima Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at kerbowfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 21, 2019
