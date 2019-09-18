|
|
Sandra Sue Hutcherson
Georgetown - Sandra Sue Hutcherson 52, of Georgetown, Tx passed peacefully from this life surround by her family on September 14, 2019. Sandy was born in Houston,Tx to Henry Horace Hutcherson II and Patsy Ruth Johnson on September 29, 1966. Sandy graduated from Eldorado High School in 1985. She attended Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Tx and Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Tx. She began her career as a flight attendant for Continental Airlines, and then Southwest Airlines. After a serious fall 25 years ago where both feet and ankles were shattered, she became a permanent makeup technician.
Sandy was involved in a serious car accident on September 2nd which exacerbated a chronic liver disease causing her untimely passing.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Timothy Ray Hutcherson Sr., nephew Nicholas Shurley, and brother-in-law Marvin Shurley. She is survived by sisters Jan Tomes and husband Bruce of Sandpoint, ID, and Wanda Shurley of Sonora, Tx; brothers Tommy Paxton and wife Joy of Smithville, Tx, Hank Hutcherson and wife Tina of Wimberley, Tx, Rick McCluney and wife Sylvia of Taylor, Tx and Jeff Hutcherson and wife Allison of Round Rock, Tx, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, September 21st at 4:00pm at the Schleicher County Cemetery Chapel in Eldorado, Tx.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019