Sandra Sue Tow
1939 - 2020
Sandra Sue Tow, 80, passed away on July 13, 2020, at Regency House in San Angelo, Texas, from complications of COVID-19.

Born on November 29, 1939 in Colorado City, Texas, Sandra was the only daughter of the late Lillian F. & J.C. "Pete" Barkley. She grew up on the family farm in Colorado City, where she had many great friends and adventures and where she graduated from the local high school.

Sandra's pride and joy were her two sons, James F. "Frank" Self and Mark E. Self and her 4 grandchildren. She loved travel and was able to visit much of the United States, plus Venezuela and Oman, to visit family. She was the #1 fan of the Texas Longhorns Football Team and believed in cheering loudly for them. Her friends will remember her as having a big personality and laugh, enjoying her friends and family and loving sparkly clothing and jewelry.

Sandra was a hard worker and worked in a variety of jobs, but her favorite job was as a secretary at Otis Engineering in Graham, Texas, where she met her late husband, Gaylon Tow. They were married on September 2, 1983, in Graham, Texas. She enjoyed volunteering at her church and was a member of the Shannon Hospital Auxiliary, in San Angelo, in later years.

She is survived by her son Mark and his wife Karrie Self, her late-son Frank's wife Beth Self, grandchildren Kylee and Ty Self and Carl and Trevor Self, sister-in-laws Pam Barkley and Evelyn Barkley, niece Cissy and her husband Scott Mattingly and niece Shawna and her husband Mazy Razzaz and her great nephew Artan Razzaz.

In addition to her parents, husband Gaylon and son Frank, Sandra was predeceased by her brothers Benny Barkley and Jerry Barkley.

Sandra will join her beloved husband Gaylon Tow, a United States Army Veteran, at Lawnhaven Cemetery, in San Angelo, Texas. Services to be arranged at a later time. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 13, 2020
Oh, I am going to miss her and the Walmart trips we used to go on. I'll also miss all the "little jobs" she saved just for me to do!! I have so many great memories of Sandy! RIP I'm sure your say getting your hair and nails done!
Brandi Coronado
Friend
