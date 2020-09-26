Sandra "Sandy" Whittley
San Angelo - Sandra "Sandy" Whittley went home to Jesus on September 25, 2020 surrounded by her huge loving family. She was reunited with her husband, Hubert Whittley, and many other beloved family members and friends. Sandy was born to Sumner and Ethel Willis on July 12, 1938 in San Angelo, Tx. She had one sister, Carol. Sandy and Hubert married in March 11, 1982. Sandy and Hubert had a total of nine kids: Susan King, Ricky Williford, Julie Quam (David), Melissa Murphey (Charles), Kelly Kelley (Ricky), Todd Whittley (Rhonda), Amy Claflin (Johnny), Kathy Whittley (Cynthia Mundell), and Jeffery Whitt ley. Sandy worked for 50 years for the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers. She always said "She was bred to work in the Wool Industry coming from a father who was a wool buyer from Boston, MA and her mother worked at J.M. Lea Wool Warehouse." In her 82 years of wonderful life she won many awards: Jefferson Award for Public Service, Women of Distinction 2007, 1st woman to be awarded the Frank Earwood Award of the TSGRA (Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers of America), ASI Shepherd's Award for Media, and The Feast of Santa Angela. Sandy was an avid volunteer for Meals for the Elderly, Boys Ranch, Christians in Actions, teaching Sunday school, West Texas Rehab, and Fort Concho. Fort Concho and Sandy had a wonderful relationship from creating the gingerbread house contest, coordinating Frontier day, and a media party. She also was responsible for bringing back and refurbishing the Night Before Christmas boxes in Santa Rita Park. She served on many boards as well. She will be remembered by many for being the pumpkin lady, for her annual cookie swap that supplied Santa cookies to the Meals for the Elderly, and her loving and volunteer spirit. As well as, loving San Angelo she loved her family just as much. Sandy, a beloved grandmother had 13 grandchildren: Laura Thomas (Matt), Lisa King, Chris Williams (Brooklyn), Brady Quam, Madison Dillard (Tyler), Mckenna Barber (Cody), Erin House (Jeremy), Kyla Wetzel (Daniel), Kendra Taylor (Matt), Alyson Bell (Logan), Abbye Whitehead, Avery Whitehead, Ava Claflin and 15 great grandchildren. She ingrained in her family sound words of wisdom ... "Even if you don't have a lot of money you can always give your time . There is always room for another person at the table."
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Concho Valley Paws, Meals for the Elderly, First Presbyterian Church, or a charity of your choice
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. The family request everyone attending to wear bright colors to honor Sandy.
