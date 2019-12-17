Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Hulsey "Frances" Pentecost

Sarah Hulsey "Frances" Pentecost Obituary
Sarah "Frances" Hulsey Pentecost

Fort Worth - Sarah "Frances" Hulsey Pentecost, 84, of Fort Worth, TX, passed away on December 15, 2019.

Graveside Service: 2 pm Friday December 20, 2019 at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo Texas. Visitation: 6 pm to 8 pm Wednesday Dec 18th at Laurel Land Funeral Home in Fort Worth, Tx.

Sarah was born in Lamesa, Texas on January 8, 1935 to Garfield "Slim" and Lucille "Buck" Hulsey.

She attended school in Lames, Texas and Southwestern Bible College in Waxahachie, Texas. She was married to Bill S. Pentecost on April 19, 1991. Sarah worked for General Telephone for many years and at St. John's Hospital until her retirement. Sarah never met a stranger and loved meeting and talking with new people. Her smile was contagious and could light up any room. Her greatest love was her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons David Carlile of Fort Worth, Texas, Dan and wife Patti of Ignacio, Co and daughter Darlene Carlile Elliott and husband James of Fort Worth, Texas; grandchildren, Darcie Montgomery and husband Frank, Dylan Watkins, David M. Carlile, Daniel Carlile, Danielle Carlile, Heath Elliott and wife Lindsey, Heather Johnson and husband Trey, Taylor Sifrit, and Kayla Verral and husband Travis and 13 great grandchildren and numerous cousins.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Good Life Senior Living and Encompass Hospice for the wonderful care given to Sarah.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
