San Angelo - Sharon Elaine Ginnings Shaw, 53, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by family in San Angelo, Texas.



Public viewing will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019, and Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.



Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, April 26, 2019, at The Heights Church with Dr. James Miller and Rev. Jeff Box, officiating. Graveside services for family and friends will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls, Texas with Dr. Bob McCartney, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.



Mrs. Shaw was born September 13, 1965 in Wichita Falls. She was a 1984 graduate of S.H. Rider High School in Wichita Falls. She married Mark Shaw on June 19, 1993 in Wichita Falls. Sharon received her undergraduate degree from Mary Hardin Baylor University and received her Master's degree from Texas Women's University in Library Science in 1990. Sharon was a librarian for New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and served as head librarian at several other places in Georgia and Alabama. She was an Independent Beauty Consultant for Mary Kay. Sharon was a member of The Heights Church faithfully at her husband's side during his ministry.



Survivors include her husband, Mark Shaw; and her daughter, Mary Ann Shaw both of San Angelo; her parents, Jim and Ann Ginnings of Wichita Falls; two brothers, Marke D. Ginnings and wife Brenda, and Steven L. Ginnings and wife Connie all of Wichita Falls; and a sister, Susan Lanford and husband Randy of Vancouver, Washington.



The family suggest memorials be made to Children's and Mother's Day Out Ministries at The Heights Church, 4512 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, Texas 76901.



