Sharon Kay Rotan
San Angelo - Sharon Kay Rotan, 68, of San Angelo, passed away on May 8, 2020, peacefully at her home.
She was born in Sweetwater, Texas to Carl and Mary Rogers on August 21, 1951. She went to Divide High School in Nolan, Texas where she excelled in sports and academics. It is also where she met Jerry Rotan. Sharon and Jerry were married in Sweetwater in January of 1970. She graduated from Midland Commercial College 1969 and worked as a secretary at Hank's Flight Center and White's Auto. She then attended Howard Payne College in Big Spring. Sharon worked at the state school in Carlsbad, Texas as an administrative assistant for several years before going back to college at Angelo State University and received her Bachelor's degree in Nursing. She loved helping people, especially the underserved in the community. She was always trying to find ways to better serve those that needed it most. As a nurse, she worked for Shannon Medical Center, Columbia, and House Calls Home Health, MHMR, and finally as the COPC Coordinator for the Texas Department of Health. She was in the process of starting a nonprofit company when she became too sick to work. Sharon was an active member of the Church of Christ.
Sharon enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She never said no to a good adventure. She loved to explore new places, or revisit old places, enjoy nature and meet the wildlife. Even when trips hit unexpected snags, such as hurricanes or cruise ship malfunctions, Sharon could make the best out of it and have a great time. Rain or shine, a trip was going to be enjoyed.
Sharon was a very social person. She loved entertaining, planning and hosting parties. She loved sharing stories and laughing, playing practical jokes and thoroughly enjoyed giving gifts. She had a contagious sense of humor, often finding humor in situations that others failed to see.
Sharon will be especially missed by her husband of 50 years, Jerry and their two children, David (Donna) Rotan of Carthage, Missouri and Donna (Gilbert) Velez of San Angelo; her brother Larry (Janiece) Rogers of Midland, her grandchildren Michael (Charla) Cowley of San Antonio, Daniel (Allacia) Rotan of Eldorado, Joshua and Julia Rotan both of Carthage, MO, and Alex and Emma Velez both of San Angelo; her two great grandsons, Damion Rotan of Joshua and Aidyn Rotan of Eldorado, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Carl Rogers and mother and stepfather Mary and Tommy Sears, her sister Eddie Gossett, her brother Jimmy Rogers and two grandsons, Harley Rotan and Ethan Velez.
The family would like to thank St. Gabriel's Hospice of San Angelo and Visiting Angels for all the love and support thru a difficult time. Memorials may be given to the .
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
