Shawn David Feuerbacher was born on May 11, 1954, in Plainview, Tx. He passed on November 30, 2019 at the age of 65. He is survived by his wife, Linda of 34 glorious years; son Brad, daughter-in-law JoAnne, granddaughters Haley and Chelsea; daughter Monica, husband Manuel, grandsons Peyton and Jayden; and daughter Megan and husband Matt. Shawn is also survived by his 90-year-old mother, Norma; brother Jeff and wife Debi; brother Brad and wife Belinda. Shawn is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who he was so very proud of.
Shawn was proceeded in death by his father, William Feuerbacher and his in-laws Jake and Neet Bowman.
Shawn was a dedicated special education teacher for 27 years, retired, then started another career with the city of San Angelo and retired from there also. At the time of his death, he was enjoying his time in the Banniker unit Central High School as a substitute teacher.
Shawn was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather and spoiled his grandchildren shamelessly.
His sounds of laughter can be heard from heaven as he is met by his closest friend Eddie Jennings at the gate.
Fly high my love, you will remain in my heart forever.
A memorial service for Shawn will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger with Richard Martin officiating.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019