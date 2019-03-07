Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shawn Stauning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shawn Stauning


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shawn Stauning Obituary
Shawn Stauning

San Angelo, TX

Shawn Stauning, 43, passed away February 10, 2019, in San Angelo.

Memorial will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rev. Mike Dorman, associate pastor at PaulAnn Church, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mr. Stauning was born December 9, 1975 in Danberry, Connecticut. He was a resident of San Angelo since 1982 and was a 1994 graduate of Lakeview High School. He worked for American Tire Distributers since June 24, 2010 in there warehouse. Shawn enjoyed fitness and working out.

Survivors include his mother, Claudette Stauning of San Angelo; a sister, Lorrie Gregg and husband Forrest of San Angelo; two nephews, Jarred Gregg and Arron Gregg both of San Angelo.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now