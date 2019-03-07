|
|
Shawn Stauning
San Angelo, TX
Shawn Stauning, 43, passed away February 10, 2019, in San Angelo.
Memorial will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Rev. Mike Dorman, associate pastor at PaulAnn Church, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Stauning was born December 9, 1975 in Danberry, Connecticut. He was a resident of San Angelo since 1982 and was a 1994 graduate of Lakeview High School. He worked for American Tire Distributers since June 24, 2010 in there warehouse. Shawn enjoyed fitness and working out.
Survivors include his mother, Claudette Stauning of San Angelo; a sister, Lorrie Gregg and husband Forrest of San Angelo; two nephews, Jarred Gregg and Arron Gregg both of San Angelo.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 7, 2019