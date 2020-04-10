Resources
San Angelo - Sheila M. Brown, age 73, passed away peacefully at home in Grape Creek, Texas on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born January 29, 1947, in Greenville Texas to the late M.F. (Pete) Leggett and Eunice Leggett.

Sheila was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She is survived by her husband of 56 years John D Brown, two children Ricky (Michelle) Brown and Patricia (David) Marquez; five grandchildren Tanner Brown, Tyler Brown, Sierra (Tony) Gonzalez, Dakota Oaxaca and Audrey Marquez; and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Fred (Carol) Leggett and sister Karen (Buz) Meloling.

Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
