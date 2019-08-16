|
Sherrell Kaye Edwards
San Angelo - Sherrell Kaye Holland Edwards, age 64, passed from her earthly life to be present with her Lord on Tuesday, August 13th 2019. Kaye was born February 17th 1955 to Harold "Dean" Holland and Johnnie "Edna" McCartney Holland in Big Spring, Texas. She lived her first 18 years in Big Spring, graduated from Big Spring High, then attended Howard County Junior College before obtaining her Bachelor of Arts in English with honors from Texas Tech University in 1977. Kaye went on to teach children with disabilities and returned to college to further her education. In 1985, Kaye graduated from Texas Tech Law School with a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree in 1984. Kaye worked for the city of San Angelo as a 1st Assistant Attorney from 1987 until retiring in 2006 and also served as Municipal Prosecutor in 1987. Kaye was in private practice and served as Municipal Judge for the city of Eden from 2013 - 2015. Kaye also served as City Attorney of Big Spring from 2015 - 2017 before retiring to spend more time with her only son, John Taylor Edwards. Kaye loved to read & crochet.
Kaye was married to John W. Edwards in 1991 until his death in 2009. They were married on February 23rd 1991 in San Angelo, Texas. They were together for 19 years and had one child, John Taylor Edwards. Kaye was a loving wife and devoted mother. She is survived by her son, John Taylor Edwards of San Angelo; her mother Edna Holland of Big Spring; her sister Judy Robertson and husband Donald "Ducky" Robertson, Midland; her brother Loy Holland, Wasilla, Alaska; sister Linda Hale and husband Kevin, Collinsville. Kaye also had four nephews: Jeremy Robertson, Midland; Brian Holland, Sweetwater; Landon Hale, Pilot Point; and Cody Hale, Lewisville. She also had three great nephews and two great nieces. Kaye also had several special friends in San Angelo, too numerous to name.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 16, 2019