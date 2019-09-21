Resources
Sherrie A. Thalmann


1949 - 2019
Graham - Sherrie A Thalmann, 69, passed away after a long illness, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Graham, Texas.

Sherrie was born, December 11, 1949, in San Angelo to the late Ulan Powell Pinkston and Joan D Oliver Pinkston. She had been a resident of Las Vegas, Houston, and San Angelo. Sherrie has been a former entrepreneur, paralegal, journalist, and home health aide.

Sherrie was the oldest of her late brother Powell U Pinkston and surviving brother, Guy A Pinkston of San Angelo. She is survived by several beloved nieces and nephews. Sherrie, you will be missed.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 21, 2019
