Sherrie A. Thalmann
Graham - Sherrie A Thalmann, 69, passed away after a long illness, Sunday, September 15, 2019, in Graham, Texas.
Sherrie was born, December 11, 1949, in San Angelo to the late Ulan Powell Pinkston and Joan D Oliver Pinkston. She had been a resident of Las Vegas, Houston, and San Angelo. Sherrie has been a former entrepreneur, paralegal, journalist, and home health aide.
Sherrie was the oldest of her late brother Powell U Pinkston and surviving brother, Guy A Pinkston of San Angelo. She is survived by several beloved nieces and nephews. Sherrie, you will be missed.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 21, 2019