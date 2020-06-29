Sherron McCarley Cloud
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sherron McCarley Cloud

Fort Worth - Sherron McCarley Cloud passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 77.

Memorial service: To be held at a later date at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, San Angelo, Texas.

Sherron was born Tuesday, September 22, 1942 to the late Earl and Marguerite McCarley in Flora, Louisiana. Sherron graduated from Brownfield High School, Class of 1960. She resided in San Angelo, TX for over 37 years and retired from R.G. Barry with more than 20 years of dedicated service prior to relocating to Fort Worth, TX in 2016.

Sherron volunteered many years at Angelo Civic Theater in San Angelo; running the lights and the sound system, stage managing and costuming. Sherron loved to crochet, travel, scrapbook, cook and she especially loved playing Mahjong with her friends and family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be very dearly missed.

Survivors: Daughter, Gena M. Douglas and husband, William II; daughter, Jill L. Johnson; granddaughter, Alexa R. Haine and husband, Henry; grandson, Jacob L. Johnson; grandson, Cody L. Johnson; great grandson, Jaden M. Marshall; great grandson, Logan K. Haine; sister, Beth Nelson and husband, Mike; brother, Robert E. McCarley and wife, Tracy; nieces and nephews and many friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved