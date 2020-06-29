Sherron McCarley Cloud



Fort Worth - Sherron McCarley Cloud passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at the age of 77.



Memorial service: To be held at a later date at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, San Angelo, Texas.



Sherron was born Tuesday, September 22, 1942 to the late Earl and Marguerite McCarley in Flora, Louisiana. Sherron graduated from Brownfield High School, Class of 1960. She resided in San Angelo, TX for over 37 years and retired from R.G. Barry with more than 20 years of dedicated service prior to relocating to Fort Worth, TX in 2016.



Sherron volunteered many years at Angelo Civic Theater in San Angelo; running the lights and the sound system, stage managing and costuming. Sherron loved to crochet, travel, scrapbook, cook and she especially loved playing Mahjong with her friends and family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be very dearly missed.



Survivors: Daughter, Gena M. Douglas and husband, William II; daughter, Jill L. Johnson; granddaughter, Alexa R. Haine and husband, Henry; grandson, Jacob L. Johnson; grandson, Cody L. Johnson; great grandson, Jaden M. Marshall; great grandson, Logan K. Haine; sister, Beth Nelson and husband, Mike; brother, Robert E. McCarley and wife, Tracy; nieces and nephews and many friends.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store