Sherry Ann Halfmann
San Angelo - Sherry Ann Halfmann, passed away at her home in San Angelo, Texas on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was the only child of Viola Stuard Smith and W. H. "Bill" Smith, born in San Angelo on April 22, 1948.
Sherry is survived by husband of 53 years Gary Lynn Halfmann, special cousins Phillip Stovall (Star), Laura Stuard Skehan (Jim), Kenny Stuard (Merry Carol), Uncles Bill Stuard and Benny Stuard, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and brothers-in-law Michael Sturm and Dale Halfmann.
Sherry graduated from Central High School in 1966 and married the love of her life, Gary, that same year at Sacred Heart Catholic Church where they are still parishioners. She and Gary lived and farmed near San Angelo ever since. In addition, Sherry also worked for Best-Tex and Tucker Drilling before beginning her own business providing bookkeeping services.
She had a passion for gardening, always enjoying her yard and plants, as well as enjoying traveling, the oceans, and the mountains and Ruidoso, New Mexico, and was a very avid NASCAR fan. She also loved their constant companion Ms. Daisy Mae.
Sherry was preceded in death by parents, Viola and W.H. "Bill" Smith, Aunts Betty Stuard and Mary Stuard, and sister-in-law Connie Sturm.
Pallbearers will be Blake Belcher, Michael Sturm, Darryl Weishuhn, Don Shackelford, Bryan Skehan and Galen Schwartz. Honorary pallbearers are Phillip Stovall, Kenny Stuard, James Wanorek, Al Lovell, Andy Smith, Sr., Paul Huff, Jimmy Belcher, Jim Skehan, Garrett Kleman, Bryan Luna and Brett Lang.
A Visitation for family and friends will be held at Harper's Funeral Home, 2606 Southland Blvd. in San Angelo on Wednesday evening, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cathedral in San Angelo on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W Ave N, San Angelo.
Gary and the family are especially thankful and appreciative for Sherry's close friends and exceptional caretakers that blessedly assisted Sherry during her illness.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests that those wishing to please consider donations to the American Lung Association
, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409 or the University Transplant Center, 4502 Medical Drive, MS 18-1, San Antonio, TX 78229.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com