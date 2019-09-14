|
Sherry Lou "Slu" Burnett Etheredge
San Angelo - Sherry Lou "Slu" Burnett Etheredge of San Angelo went to be with the Lord after a hard fought battle with ovarian cancer on September 12, 2019 at her home with her family beside her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Glen Meadows Baptist Church with Brother Mack Roller officiating. Arrangements are by Harper Funeral Home.
Sherry was born in Lubbock, TX to RJ and Moena Burnett on April 4, 1947. She attended school in Cotton Center, TX and then Baylor University where she was an Athenian and graduated with a degree in Home Economics. She married Rick Etheredge in Cotton Center on July 26th, 1969. Rick was the love of her life, and they celebrated 50 years of marriage this past July. She was a County Extension Agent for ten years before she began her second career teaching elementary students. She retired from education in 2014, but never retired from loving the students she taught. As a breast cancer survivor, Sherry was passionate about reaching those who battle cancer, sending "The Scriptures" to over 8,000 people through her Cancer Ministry at Glen Meadows.
Sherry was preceded in death by her parents RJ and Moena Burnett, her brother Jim Burnett, and her granddaughter Evie Michelle Armstrong.
She is survived by her husband, Rick; daughter Cara Stone and Scott of Merkel, TX; daughter Julie Armstrong and Chris of Llano, TX; siblings Stan and Deneise Burnett, Mark and Jana Brown, Nancy Burnett; grandchildren Carley, Slade, Camryn, Collins, and Abigail; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and friends.
In order to help children who suffer from emotional trauma due to abuse and neglect, memorials may be given to New Horizons at 147 Sayles Blvd. Abilene, TX 79605.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Glen Meadows Baptist Church; the Wall Community; Drs. Forlano, Cummings, and Cheraku of Shannon Medical Center; Dr.
Carolyn Matthews and staff of Texas Oncology; Encompass Home Health and Kindred Hospice; and the numerous nurses that cared for Sherry. God Bless You.
"He will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge; his faithful promises are your armor and protection." Psalm 91:4
