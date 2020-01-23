|
|
Sherry Shane Powell Gilly
Sherry Shane Powell Gilly, age 53 of Eldorado passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Sherry was born on February 28, 1966 to Walter and Jonet Powell. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m at the First Baptist Church in Eldorado. Interment will follow in Eldorado Cemetery. Sherry is survived by her husband Mark Gilly, parents, Walter, Jr. and Jonet Powell,grandmother Jeanette Pike, step-son Matt Gilly and fiance' Courtney, brother Walter Powell III and wife Randa, granddaughter Ava Gilly, nieces Samantha Junell and husband Clay, and Heather Powell, special close friend Paula Stoepel, several close cousins, and seven great- nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020