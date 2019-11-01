|
Shirley A. Sherrill passed from this life peacefully on October 31, 2019. She was surrounded by love, prayers, family, and angels, some of whom were visible. Shirley was a woman of lively interests and a strong faith that sustained her through numerous health and personal challenges. Her giving and generous heart was apparent to all who knew her. She deeply loved her friends and family. She loved doing watercolor, playing bridge, reading, dancing, traveling to far-flung places like China and Brazil, going to concerts, trying new recipes, catalog shopping, giraffes, and taking care of plants that attracted butterflies.
She was born and grew up in Fort Stockton. She attended Colorado Women's College and the University of Texas at Austin where she met her husband George. San Angelo was her home for over 60 years. She has been in New Braunfels for the past year and a half under the loving and watchful eye of her daughter, Kay. Her many accomplishments include serving as a leader and volunteer in many church and community organizations, earning both bachelor's and master's degrees, completed in her 50's, and working as a drug and alcohol abuse counselor.
She is survived by twin daughters Kim Sherrill (husband Stephen Kahler) of Little Rock, AR, Kay Sherrill of New Braunfels, TX; her sister Georgeanne Carroll of Fort Stockton; half-brother, John Smith of Las Vegas; daughter-in-law Lydia Sherrill White of Spring; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; Marila Milazzotto (husband Francisco) of Americana, Sao Paulo, Brazil was like a daughter to her. Preceding her in death were her husband, George (1995) and son Hayden (2002). A memorial service will be held November 5, 2019, 10 o'clock AM at First Presbyterian Church in San Angelo. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Texas Rehabilitation Center and the Concho Valley Home for Girls.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019