Services
Calling hours
Saturday, May 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heartland Funeral and Cremation Service
Graveside service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Bangs Cemetery Pavilion
1942 - 2020
Bangs - A graveside funeral service for Shirley Ann Sharp, age 78, of Bangs, will be held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 17, 2020, in the Bangs Cemetery Pavilion under the direction Heartland Funeral and Cremation Service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.

Shirley passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Brownwood of natural causes, after a lengthy illness.

Shirley was born on February 12, 1942 in Brownwood to Melvin and Verniece Stovall.

She married Albert Sharp in May of 1967. She retired from GTE after 29 years of service and then traveled with Albert on his truck all across the country.

Shirley is survived by her sisters, Judy Eoff of Blanket, Melvina Floyd and husband Frank of San Angelo, Meldina Mitchell and husband Larry of Early, a brother, Gary Stovall and wife Shirley of Early.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 15 to May 16, 2020
