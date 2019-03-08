|
Shirley Ann Sheppard
San Angelo, TX
Shirley Ann Young Sheppard, age 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas. Shirley was born on January 17, 1932 in San Angelo, Texas to Annie Mae North Young and Edward Earl "Peck" Young.
Shirley graduated from San Angelo High School in 1950 where she participated in track and field and was a part of the Bluebonnet Belles. She went onto attend San Angelo College for a short time. She married in 1951 and was the proud mother of three children. She began her professional career as a film editor at KCTV in San Angelo, Texas and then served over 30 years in Civil Service. Her Civil Service career began in El Paso, onto San Angelo then San Antonio and ended in Killeen where she then retired. Because of her love for all children, she volunteered at Fowler Elementary School as a crossing guard with Killeen Independent School District. Shirley was the epitome of a tried and true Dallas Cowboys fan. She had the thrill of her life when she met Dallas Cowboy legend, Drew Pearson and Dallas Cowboy mascot, Rowdy.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Milton E. Young; two sisters, Susie Packer and Mary Smith; and grandson, Derek Sheppard. Shirley is survived by her brother, Sam Wayne Young and wife Diane of San Marcos and sister-in-law, Clara Young of Sealy. Shirley is survived by her children, Valori Kay Sheppard McDaniel of San Angelo, David Neal Sheppard and wife Lisa of San Angelo and Dana Lynn Sheppard of Seattle, WA. Shirley is survived by her grandchildren: Kimberly Lynn McDaniel, Erin Colleen Blackmon; Corey David-Patrick McDaniel and wife Miran; Tiffany Farris and husband Jairus. Shirley is survived by her great-grandchildren: Seneca Blackmon; Keily McDaniel; Malori Blackmon; Hunter Blackmon; Aidan Blackmon; Kasie McDaniel; Trystan McDaniel and Elaina Farris. Shirley is also survived by nieces, nephews, numerous loved ones and a multitude of friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to Paralyzed Vets or the Derek Sheppard Memorial Baseball Scholarship at the San Angelo Area Foundation.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 8, 2019