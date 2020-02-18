|
|
Shirley Boatright
San Angelo - Shirley Peiser Boatright danced her way into heaven on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Shirley was born to Bonnie Dell and C.H. Peiser in Veribest, Texas, April 2, 1936.
How do you pay tribute to someone's life in a two by five inch space? Some people speak of their accomplishments and she had many, including working her way up to Vice President of San Angelo Savings and Loan. Others talk about who is left behind. Again, there are many, including her siblings in San Angelo, Billy (Beverly) Peiser, Bobby (Karen) Peiser and her sister in Marble Falls, Sandra Woerner. Her beloved brother, Cliff, passed before her. She is also survived by her children Bric (Brenda) Boatright of San Angelo and Amby (Jeff) Rice of Nashville; her five grandchildren, Bonnie Johnson and Brooke (Jarod) Newlin of San Angelo; Bronson Boatright of San Antonio; and Taylor and Jack Rice of Austin. Shirley was privileged to have been an integral part of the lives of her great grand children, Boston, Baylor, Briella and Blessyn Johnson. She was also graced by the lives of many beloved nieces and nephews.
Many discuss their brave battle with illnesses. She battled like no other and endured more pain than anyone should have to in one lifetime. The thing that sticks out the most is that she was everything to our family. Shirley was a daughter, a sister, a mother, a wife (a couple of times), an aunt, a grandmother, a great grandmother, and a friend to so many. She was stubborn to a fault ignoring most of her doctors' "suggestions." She was meticulously organized and extremely hard working and dependable. She loved clouds and hated days when there weren't any. She was very interested in the weather and would frequently yell at the weatherman and say that he must not be from Texas. She viewed the world through a lens that most of us didn't understand. She was unique. She was a self-proclaimed "unicorn." She valued beauty in her surroundings and created a lovely home for us to enjoy as we so often did on Sundays when she would cook dinner for all of us. She would put on her lipstick before making her morning coffee just in case someone stopped by. She was fierce and strong. Did we say she was stubborn? That's worth mentioning twice! To say that we will miss her doesn't really convey the void that she will leave behind. She was a force of nature and she will be dearly missed.
A special thank you to Shirley's granddaughter, Brooke Newlin. We don't know what we would have done without Brooke's help and support over the last few years. Also, to St. Gabriel's Hospice, one of the best, and a sincere thank you to all the nurses who cared for Shirley in such a kind way. We would also like to say a special thanks to Adrianna, Daisy, Yolanda, Peggy, and Andrea who cared for mother over the last year. We were blessed to have found such angels.
A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home. Please leave online condolences at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020