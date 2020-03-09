|
|
Shirley Jean Bohannon Williams
Robert Lee - Shirley Jean Bohannon Williams, 80, of Robert Lee, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm with family present from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the funeral Home. Services will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Robert Lee Baptist Church. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Robert Lee.
Shirley is preceded in death by her father, Clifton Daniel Ricks; her mother, Avis Loretta Grimes Ricks; her late husband, Richard Barry Bohannon; daughters, Charlene Bohannon, and Sue Ann Bohannon; and her son, Denny Ray Bohannon.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy Williams; sons, Ricky Joe Bohannon, Randy Dean Bohannon; eleven grand and great children, Kendra Kimberly Ann Bohannon, Latisha Kay Michelle Bohannon, Meagan, Bubba, Regan, Clifton Daniel Bohannon, Haley Jean Holder Kiahanna, and Justice Bohannon.
Her passion in life was raising her children, cooking, fishing, and traveling. She had no desire for fake people and most of all enjoying her ability to make the home open to all. She also enjoyed dancing.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020