Simona (Vallejo) Napoles
Simona Napoles (Vallejo)

Simona Vallejo Napoles Simona Napoles Vallejo, 74, joined our heavenly father on September 3, 2020. Simona was born on May 4, 1946 in Jimenez Coahuila, Mexico to Natividad Vallejo and Guadelupe Delgado.

Simona Married Raul Rosalio Napoles Sr. on January 7, 1975 and they welcomed four children. Simona loved cooking, laughing and spending time with her family. She was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, and mother, always thinking of others first.

Simona Napoles is survived by her spouse, Raul Napoles Sr; her four children Raul Napoles Jr., Abegaid Napoles Perez, Jorge Napoles and Ariel Napoles; in laws Deanna Napoles, Jose Angel Perez, Cynthia Napoles, Lacrissa Napoles, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 7, 2020 with family present from 6pm to 8pm at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 with burial to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
