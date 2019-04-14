Sofia H. Lavaris



San Angelo - Sofia H. Lavaris went to be with the Lord on Thursday April 11, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas



She was born in Paint Rock to Isidro and Sista (Ojeda) Hernandez on September 30, 1942.



She married Louis Lavaris Sr. Plainview. She was as a homemaker and was a big Dallas Cowboy fan. She was a faithful servant of God and a lifelong member of Temple Bethel. She always ended her conversations with "God Bless You".



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Louis Lavaris Sr., brother, Daniel Hernandez and a grandson, Richard Reyes Jr.



Pallbearers will be Joe Anthony Holguin, John Henry Holguin, Mike Martinez, Christopher Reyes, Zachary Lopez, Ray Reyes and honorary pallbearer, Ray Perez Jr.



Sofia Lavaris is survived by children; Rudy Hernandez and fiancée Natisha Wilson, Sylvia Valaquez and husband, Efrian, Louis Lavaris, Nancy Ramirez and husband Ricardo, Letica Hernandez and husband, Enselmo, Fernando Lavaris and wife, Rosario, Gracie Martinez and husband Billy, 23 grandchildren and 36 great grandchildren siblings; Seferina Hererra, Jila Gonzales Elida Rodriguez, Dominga DeLos Santo, Isabel Rivera and husband, Herman and numerous nieces and nephews.



Viewing will be 10:00am to 8:00pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019 and 1:00pm to 8:00pm Sunday April 14, 2019 with a prayer service at 6:00pm at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.



Funeral services will be held 10:00am Monday April 15, 2019 at Temple Bethel with Pastors Israel Flores and Santos Becerra, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.



The family of Sofia Lavaris wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Hospice of San Angelo.



