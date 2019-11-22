Services
Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North
1002 N Oakes St
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 658-5995
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North
1002 N Oakes St
San Angelo, TX 76903
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North
1002 N Oakes St
San Angelo, TX 76903
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Sofia Vaquera de Torres

San Angelo - Sofia Vaquera de Torres, 84, of San Angelo, passed away on November 19, 2019. Viewing will be on Saturday from 5:00 pm till 9:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North. Recitation of the Rosary will be on Sunday at 7:00 pm at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North. Funeral mass will be on Monday at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with interment following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to the Gutierrez family and Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Miguel and Maria Ines Vaquera and her parents, Apolinar and Petra Vaquera, her husband, Alberto R Torres, and her son Noe Torres. Survivors include her children, Dora Elia, Thelma, Alberto Jr, Sofia and Sonia. Other survivors include her siblings, Raquel, Juana, Rosa, Raul, Gustavo, Guadalupe, Homero, Hector, Frank and Ralph; 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Michael DeAnda, Mateo DeAnda, Sergio Gonzales, Jeremy Gonzales, Anthony Gonzales and Jeffrey L Gonzales.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
