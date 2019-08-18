|
Soledad Hernandez Montalvo
Chistoval - Soledad Hernandez Montalvo of Chistoval, TX, born in Del Rio, Tx on April 19, 1921, was called home to be with our Lord on July 26, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family at the healthy age of 98.
She was a devoted wife to Felipe Montalvo for 54 years until his passing in 2000.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, Pablo and Sara Hernandez, and siblings, Mercedes Cardenas, Santiago Hernandez, and Clara Saenz.
She is survived by her children, Phillip and Sylvia (wife) Montalvo, Armandina and Oscar (husband) Duke, Hector and Liz (wife) Montalvo, Teresita and Armando (husband) DeLaRosa, Gerardo Montalvo and Patricia Montalvo and her sisters Herlinda and Luis (husband) Torres and Pilar Montejano.
She was blessed with several grand children, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and honorary members of the family.
Grandma Chole, as she was known by most, loved to travel, attend her regular bingo dates, and cooking. She is best known for her delicious tamales.
Her family and friends were truly blessed to have had her in their lives as long as they did. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life was held on August 3, 2019 in Del Rio, Tx.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 18, 2019