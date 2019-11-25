|
|
Sophie Englert Spivey
San Angelo - Sophie Englert Spivey, 100 years of age was born June 24, 2019 in Olfen, TX to Peter Joseph and Ludmilla (Kloesel) Englert. She passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Senior Care of San Angelo.
She married Evert Arlie Spivey on November 20, 1947 and together they raised three daughters. She went to work for San Angelo Telephone Company on May 10, 1943 and worked until she retired in 1985 after 42 ½ years. Sophie was a lifelong member of Cathedral of the Scared Heart.
She is preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and three sisters, husband; Arlie, daughter; Sharon Kay Edmonson and a granddaughter, Cristal Dawn Edmonson.
Sophie is survived by daughters; Arlene Sisson and husband, Duane, Brenda McWilliams, granddaughter; Candace Woodall, four great grandchildren; Alexis, Jordan, Ryan and Riley, one great-great granddaughter; Everlee Kay and a very special nephew; Ervin Englert, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be 10:00am to 8:00pm on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 10:00am Wednesday November 27, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery with Very Rev. Tom Barley, St. Thomas Parish, Miles, TX. officiating. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Special thank you to the staff at Senior Care of San Angelo and Interim Hospice for the loving care and hugs given to Mom in this phase of her life.
Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019