Stacey Colleen Miller Franke, 51, of San Angelo, Texas passed away September 30, 2019. Stacey was born October 14, 1967 in Hunstsville, Texas to Harold C. and Colleen H. Miller. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Darrel and Lovejoy Miller and Sidney Harlow and Aileen Holdredge.
Stacey is survived by husband, Bruce Franke; son, Dallas Josiah Franke; son, Taylor Harlow Franke; daughter, Sydney Colleen Franke; she is also survived by parents Harold and Colleen Miller; brother, Harold Scott Miller of Oklahoma.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of San Angelo for all their love and support through this very difficult time. Donations can be made to Hospice of San Angelo or a .
A celebration of life will be held on October 19, 2019, at St. Luke United Methodist Church in San Angelo, Texas at 11:00 am.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17, 2019