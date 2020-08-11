Stanley "Stan" Keller Horwood



Stanley "Stan" Keller Horwood, age 88, transitioned peacefully into his heavenly home on Saturday, August 8th, 2020. Shortly after his passing, loved ones encircled him with prayer; a family tradition Stan has passed down and that will live on with future generations.



Stan was born in Gonzalez, Texas, on September 30th, 1931. His parents Reverend Stanley R. and Robena Keller Horwood adored him as he was the youngest of five children, including three sisters: Esther Dunagin, Ruth Dunagin, and Mary Dibrell, and brother Richard Keller Horwood. A beloved son, Stan reminisced about his loving mother and father often and was grateful for the strong faith and hard work ethic they instilled in him.



A talented athlete, Stan attended Texas Lutheran University on a football scholarship and then transferred to Southwestern University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then went on to attend Perkins Seminary at Southern Methodist University (SMU) where he met the love of his life, Elizabeth Hildebrand. After their first encounter flying kites, Stan and Elizabeth were inseparable and were united in marriage in 1955.



Stan and Elizabeth moved to Sterling City, Texas in 1956. After prayerful consideration, Stan elected to leave the pastorate and work for Elizabeth's father H.L. "Hilde" Hildebrand. Learning the family's ranching operation was no easy task, however, Stan was dedicated to being a good steward of the land and did so while raising children Lisa, Larry, Lenard, and Lonnie.



Stan shined in his dual roles of rancher and "dad" and became the manager of four Foster Hildebrand ranches in 1962. In 1979, Horwood Ranch Company was formed, and Stan served as both President and advisor for over 40 years while working alongside his sons, two of which are stockholders in the family corporation. Stan utilized techniques that maximized the potential of the land and in 1999 he was named Conservation Rancher of the Year. He was a long-time member and honorary director of the Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and was presented with the TCU Ranch Management Partners Award in 2015.



A pillar of the Sterling City community for over a half-century, Stan has given generously of his time and talents to many worthy causes. He has served as the Sterling City School Board President, Chairman of the Board at the First National Bank, supported the FFA and 4-H club, and was an active member of the Lions Club. He also served as lay leader, Sunday School teacher, choir member, and Finance Committee Chairman at the First United Methodist Church.



Stan brought countless people to Christ through his godly example and involvement with ministries including Walk to Emmaus, The Methodist Mission Home, and Gideons International. In 2014, he honored the legacy of his late wife Elizabeth by establishing a scholarship for theological students attending the Perkins School of Theology at SMU and Asbury Theological Seminary. For these efforts, he was presented with the Francis Asbury Award which recognizes the support of higher education and campus ministries within the United Methodist Church.



While Stan's life was filled with great achievements, his greatest treasure and joy was found spending time with the Lord and his family. "Papa and Nanny" never missed a sporting event and proudly adorned the buttons of all their favorite players. Papa supported the education of all his children, grandchildren, and great-children, and encouraged everyone to pursue their passions. He was so giving and yet never asked for anything in return. His humility, servant heart, integrity, and faith are a legacy that his loved ones will carry on.



Stan is survived by his children and their spouses: daughter Lisa and Art Spanjer, sons: Larry and Linda Horwood, Lenard and Debbie Horwood, Lonnie and Kody Horwood; grandchildren: Bill and Melissa Orsak, Ellen and Bobby Shoemaker, Laura and Derrick Bibb, Bailey and Lyle Horwood, Lane and Lathen Horwood, Valerie and Katlin Horwood, Carly and Sam Janca, Trisha and Reggie Halfmann, Tate Horwood, and Tristan Himes. Stan is also survived by his great-grandchildren Owen, Miles, and Grant Orsak, Braddock, Weston, and Stratton Bibb, Bobby, Annie, and Clayton Shoemaker, and Grayson and Keller Halfmann. Stan was also anxiously awaiting the arrival of Baby Boy Janca and Baby Horwood who he will be watching over from heaven. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his loving caregiver Carmen Rios who lovingly cared for Stan over the last seven years.



Pallbearers will be Stans seven grandsons who brought him much joy; Bill Orsak, Lyle Horwood, Lane Horwood, Lathen Horwood, Katlin Horwood, Tate Horwood and Tristan Himes.



Visitation with family will be Wednesday, August 12th , from 6-8 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Sterling City. There will be 10 people allowed into the church besides the family at a time so we ask that visits be kept to a minimum to allow everyone to pay their respects. Masks are requested.



Public graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, August 14th, at Foster Cemetery Sterling City. We deeply regret that with COVID 19 guidelines and protocols it has made for hard decisions during these unprecedented times. Please know that this is not how any of us wanted this to be, and if you can't make it, or shouldn't make it, or are just afraid to be exposed to a large group of people, that we understand. We love you, and appreciate the love you had for Stan and our family.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial donations be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 457, Sterling City, Texas 76951 or to Asbury Seminary and denote "The Elizabeth Ellen Horwood Memorial Scholarship" 204 North Lexington Avenue, Wilmore, KY 40390









