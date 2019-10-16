|
Stanley "Papa" Lynn
San Angelo - Stanley "Papa" Lynn has finally finished his course after fighting the good fight of his faith.
Stanley Lynn was born October 24, 1934, in Moody, Texas, and stepped into the loving embrace of his Savior October 9, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Stan spent his life investing in the lives of people who are the beneficiaries of his humor, his steadfastness, learning to play croquet, and the domino game of "42". Stan was employed as an automobile mechanic his entire adult life, ultimately owning and operating his own business, Angelo Brake Company in San Angelo, for 35 years.
He was an active member of Park Heights Baptist Church in San Angelo, Texas for 25 years, where he and his wife, Irma, taught Sunday School for varying ages, from children to college age. He invested into young men through the Royal Ambassador program, and even served as the area representative for that ministry.
Stan and his wife, Irma, were instrumental in being a part of a new church, PaulAnn Baptist church, back in the late 1980s, sensing they ought to be a part of church that was started in their neighborhood. Stan's legacy continues to live on through his positive impact on the lives of those in whom he invested.
Stan is preceded in death by his wife, Irma, of 60 years.
He is survived by his two sisters, Kitty Flo Dawson of Waco, Texas, and Betty Francis May, (husband Jack) of Rolla, Missouri; his four children, Audrey Lynn (husband Watson) of Spain, Angela Miller of Rowlett, Texas, Jeff Lynn (wife Renee) of Corpus Christi, Texas, Jenny Drott (husband Jeff), of Castle Rock, Colorado, 9 grandchildren, 5 Great grandchildren, and a host of friends.
A celebration of his life will be held on Monday, October 21, 10:00am at Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.
In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to the Paulann Baptist Church building fund, where dad worshiped his latter years in San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019