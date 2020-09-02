Stephen Craig English
San Angelo - Our Heavenly Father called Stephen Craig English of San Angelo, Texas home on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Funeral will be at 10 am on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 90 E. 14th Street, San Angelo, Texas. A Burial will follow at Fairmont Cemetery, 1120 W Avenue N, San Angelo, Texas. The funeral service will be livestreamed for anyone unable to attend in person at https://www.facebook.com/harperfhandcrematory
.
Stephen was born on September 15, 1960 to Paul Ray and Carlene English, in San Angelo, Texas.
He attended Immanuel Baptist Church, where his mother played the organ. After his mother passed, Stephen would join his grandmothers at church from time to time. Stephen attended Santa Rita Elementary, Glenn Middle School, and Central High School. He started his career with GTE in 1980. After 23 years of service, he worked with his father and brother at West Texas Steel.
In his free time, Stephen enjoyed riding his motorcycle, listening to music, playing his guitar, and being around his family and friends. Stephen loved children, especially his nephews and nieces. He always knew how to make them laugh. He was a selfless man, who loved his family. Stephan also loved dogs, one in particular, named Jack.
Stephen is preceded in death by his parents Paul Ray and Carlene, his grandparents Sam and Daisy Farmer, and Clyde and Bernice English, Uncle Harold Farmer, Uncle Eric, and wife Tincy English, and cousin Aaron English.
Stephen is survived by his step mother Dianne English, brother Paul Wayne and wife Judie English of San Angelo, step brother Randy Lee of Eola, Texas, special daughters Claire, and husband Blake Phillips, and Tess Wooten, Uncle Sammy and wife Jeanna Farmer, Aunt Darlene Farmer, Nephew Bubba and wife Kim Davis, niece Regina and husband Robert Steakley, Great nephews, Caleb Davis, Cohen Davis, Liam Steakley, and Westin Steakley, great nieces Kinley Davis, and Heaven Jackson; all of San Angelo. Stephen is also survived by many cousins, and his special friends, Mark Tumlinson, Mike West, John French, Gary Cochran and Alan Stanfield.
We never know when our time on earth will be completed. Stephen left our earth knowing that, a child will be given his middle name and how much he was loved.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Immanuel Baptist Church.
