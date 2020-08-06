Stephen L. Marx



San Angelo - Stephen L. Marx of San Angelo passed away on August 4th after a brief battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Austin.



He was preceded in death by his father, Emil Marx Jr, and granddaughter, Lennox Anderson. He is survived by his mother,



Kathryn Powell. His wife, Carol Rummel Marx. His daughter, Joyce Marx Anderson, her husband, Bryan Anderson. His son,



Stephen Marx and wife, Savanah Marx. Son, Scott Marx. Two grandchildren, Ethyn Marx and Lyndon Morrison.









