1/
Stephen L. Marx
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen L. Marx

San Angelo - Stephen L. Marx of San Angelo passed away on August 4th after a brief battle with cancer. He was born and raised in Austin.

He was preceded in death by his father, Emil Marx Jr, and granddaughter, Lennox Anderson. He is survived by his mother,

Kathryn Powell. His wife, Carol Rummel Marx. His daughter, Joyce Marx Anderson, her husband, Bryan Anderson. His son,

Stephen Marx and wife, Savanah Marx. Son, Scott Marx. Two grandchildren, Ethyn Marx and Lyndon Morrison.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved