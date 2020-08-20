Stephen Tres Spieker
San Angelo - Rest in Peace now precious son, loving brother, friend to so many and stranger to none. Stephen Tres Spieker was born February 1, 1971 to Charles and Tomasine Hunt Spieker in San Angelo, Texas. At the ripe old age of 11 months, Tres was diagnosed with Juvenile Diabetes, a condition which would limit most people, but not Tres. His "Can-Do" attitude carried him through Boy Scouts, Little League and John Glenn Junior High football years and then on through the Wall High School and ASU tennis team years. Tres was a tenacious little boy. He was always upbeat and optimistic even with some very dark days. He was an inspiration to" never give up "to his vast, loving Spieker family and to his smaller, but close-knit Hunt family. Tres was preceeded in death by his maternal grandparents, Tom C. and Mary Hunt and his paternal grandparents, August and Henrietta Spieker. Also by his father, Charles and his younger brother, Ty. He is survived by his mother, Tomasine and four children: Amanda Elkins and Hunter Elkins of Mertzon and Slade Crouch and Alexis Crouch of Midland. Tres had far too many aunts, uncles, and cousins to name, but he loved them each and every one and checked on them almost daily. He also leaves behind his girlfriend Kerri Keith and her daughter, Jamie Keith.
The visitation for Tres will be Friday evening, August 21, 2020 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Harper Funeral Home. The service will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with interment following at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens where he will be laid to rest next to his younger brother, Ty. The service for Tres will be conducted by his life-long friend Brady Waters of Murphy, Texas Pallbearers will be his cousins Deno Proctor and Bo Spieker and his Wall High School buddy, Bill Clark of Abilene. His other pallbearers including more life-long friends Jesse Aguero, Doug Craddick, and James Northington.
Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 10 Delta Drive, Suite 20E, Midland, Texas, to the National Kidney Foundation
or to a charity of your choice
.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com