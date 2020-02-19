|
On February 15, 2020, Sterling Mickey Riley, 25, died unexpectedly at his home in Carlsbad, TX.
Mickey was born on December 2, 1994 in San Angelo, TX to Jack 'Michael' Riley and Natalie Dawn Adamson. He was a 2014 graduate of Grape Creek High School and has since been employed by Dickson Underground Utility Construction.
Mickey was very loved. He was an amazing son, father, fiance, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many. He had a heart of gold. Anytime someone would call for help, he was there. He may have given you an earful about getting your act together, but he was still there to help. He was full of jokes and always knew how to make people laugh. His dance moves were unheard of and will forever be missed.
He is survived by his fiancee Miranda Ramirez; their children Paisley Riley, Jayden Villarreal and Marlenna Villarreal; his parents Allen and Natalie Adamson; sisters Kellsey Castanuela, McKenzie Adamson, and Maggie Adamson; brothers John Riley (Bubba), Tate Riley, and Landry Knight; grandparents Ronnie Wallace, Donna Rathbone, Mike Adamson, and Joe and Cindy Trammell. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and co-workers who he loved dearly.
Mickey will be greeted in heaven by his biological father Jack Michael Riley, his grandmother Sharon Yvonne Welsh (Honey) and grandfather Craig Rathbone.
There will be a visitation from 9AM-8PM at Shaffer Funeral Home in Grape Creek, TX on Thursday, February 20th. The family will be present from 4:30 - 6:30PM.
The funeral services will be held Friday, February 21st at Grape Creek Baptist Church at 2PM followed by graveside at Grape Creek Cemetery.
Even though you are in a better place, this life will not be the same without you.
