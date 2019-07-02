|
Steven Craig Boyd
- - Steven Craig Boyd left his earthly world on June 29, 2019 to go to the big river in the sky. At sixty - one years of age, Steve suffered a massive heart attack while getting ready to go to work. He was born on August 20, 1957 to Robert Clayton Boyd and Ann Wallace Boyd in San Angelo, TX.
Steve is survived by his wife, Pauline Leonard Boyd, children CJ Hernandez, Sandra Luera (Loc) Michael Martinez, Steven Martinez, Christina Martinez, and Matt Martinez. He is also survived by his mother Ann Boyd and sisters Cathy Parks (Marty), Brenda Hall, and Becky Hooper. Steve was blessed to have eleven grandchildren - Cade, Lauren, Kirsten, Destiny, Tayden, Kailey, Candise, Chloe, Rory, Gavin, Grayson, Eli, and Solomon - and one great-grandchild.
After many struggles as an adolescent and young adult - and with much prayer and dedication from his mother - Steve achieved sobriety in April 1991 after twenty two years of substance abuse. The support of Alcoholics Anonymous and subsequent years of helping others achieve sobriety were the hallmark of his faith. While working as a CNA at a nursing home in Kerrville, TX as a resident of a halfway house, he discovered within himself the gift of service and a deep desire to help others. Steve moved to San Angelo to pursue a career in the healthcare field.
The wisdom, compassion, and guidance from Doug Williams were instrumental in Steven's success. He completed his Licensed Vocational Nursing Degree from Howard College and earned a subsequent Associates Degree in Nursing from Angelo State University in 1998. He has been employed with Shannon Medical Center for 26 years as a psychiatric nurse at Shannon Behavioral Health Center. Though humble and quiet, Steve helped many people with severe, acute mental health crisis during his career. He was awarded the Daisy Award for outstanding nursing care with Shannon Medical Center in 2018. Steve's life is a great example of the redemptive nature of God and a living testament to the ability of any person to choose a different path and create a life with meaning and purpose.
The best years of Steve's life began when he married Pauline on May 30, 1997. Pauline and Steve had a great love. He was countered by her spontaneity and after many years he learned to go with the flow. Her fondest times were him singing to her and them dancing together in the living room. Together they raised six children and spent time doting on their grandchildren. Pauline encouraged Steve to travel the world and they had happy times while visiting family members deployed in the military.
Five years ago Steve received the gift of a kidney transplant from his son Steven. Each day since has been a blessing to him and his family. Steve was known for his dry sense of humor and telling dirty jokes. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and self-taught computer expert. His greatest joys were teaching his children and grandchildren how to hunt, fish, and play golf. He cooked a mean brisket and hot sauce. Throughout his whole life there was nothing greater to Steve than fishing on the Pecos, Devil's, and Rio Grande River. He developed deep and long-lasting friendships with his fishing buddies. As a devoted Dallas Cowboys fan he never missed a home game and took great joy in sharing this with his family . His children spent many hours with him sitting in the living room playing guitar for them.
Steve's favorite motto was "if you're going to do something, do it right." His loyalty and hard work on the job , the commitment and dedication he gave to his wife, and the steadfastness he had with raising his children were absolutely "done right".
A funeral service will be held Wednesday at Johnsons funeral Home. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of the Concho Valley.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 2, 2019