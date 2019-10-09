|
Steven Wayne Killam
San Angelo - Steven Wayne Killam was born Monday, October 21, 1957, to Norma Jane Chambers Killam and Jimmie Clarkson Killam in Dallas, Texas. Daddy was released from this world of struggles including a hard-fought battle with heart disease, Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Daddy graduated from Eola High School on May 23, 1975. Momma, Martha Ann Carpenter, and Daddy married in Mereta, Texas, July 5, 1975. Forty-four years of marriage were celebrated this past July. Momma and Daddy's bond, love, union, companionship was incredible. Even in his death he has shown the upmost devotion and protection for our Momma. Their marriage was blessed with four children; Jimmie John (wife Teri), Jessica Jane (fiancée Abel), Steven Duane (wife Brianne) and Stefanie Ann (husband Drew).
Daddy was affectionally known as Grandad to each of his eight grandchildren; Addisyn ReShae, Sierra Jane, Karter Wayjer, Dalton Joe, Lexi Annell, Teela Jo, Marley Jane and Jameson Hendrix. He was always the first to hold our newborn babies and start coaching them to say "GRANNNNDADDDD".
Daddy is survived by his wife and children as well as; sister, Sara Jane Stephens, mother-in-law, Marcella Carpenter, sister-in-law, Nancy Smith, brothers-in-law, Aaron Carpenter and Timothy Carpenter (wife Cindy Marie), sisters-in-law, Cindy French (husband Glynn) and Charlette Dusek (husband Darwin). Numerous nieces and nephews counted on Daddy for love and support.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Jimmie Killam, father-in-law, Aaron Carpenter, sisters-in-law, Henrietta Killam, Clara Carpenter and Becky Carpenter, and brother-in-law Jim Stephens. Grandparents C.D. and Minnie Chambers, J.J. and Viola Killam. Niece Michelle Killam and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There's not a road within Texas it seems that Daddy didn't have a hand in building. His over 40-year career in construction touched many lives. He passed on his knowledge and love for the industry to his sons, in whom he took great pride. Many of you will remember Daddy from hunting or fishing or golf trips. Others knew him from working with him in dirt construction and water utilities. As he crosses your thoughts, please know he is in Heaven with God, Jesus and The Holy Ghost. AMEN.
The celebration of his life will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Wall Brethren Church, 7921 Loop 570, Wall, Texas at 10:30 a.m. Meal and fellowship to follow.
We would like to express our gratitude for all of the love shared over this past week and moving forward. There was nothing more comforting than to reaffirm what an amazing man Daddy was. May his legacy live on with as much richness as it was in life.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12, 2019