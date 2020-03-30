|
|
Sue J. Williamson
San Angelo - Sue J. Williamson, 93, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, in San Angelo.
Private family graveside services were in Philadelphia, Mississippi.
Miss Williamson was born December 4, 1926, in Ft. Worth to Emmett and Nancy Williamson. Sue retired weather annalist for the Federal Aviation Administration working in New Orleans. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, James Williamson.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020