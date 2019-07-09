|
Sue O'Neil
Miles - Sue O'Neil, 80, of Miles, Texas passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Shannon Medical Center.
She was born on December 25, 1938 to J.R. and Cloyce Brooks in Gorman, Texas and graduated from DeLeon High School. She married Doyle O'Neil on September 4, 1992 in San Angelo.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Miles. She loved her church and her church family.
Sue is preceded in death by her parents, J.R. and Cloyce Brooks.
She is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Doyle; son, Terry Nabors and Cindy of San Angelo, daughter, Tammy Gilbert and Larry of Miles; 9 grandchildren, Clynt, Christen (Andrew), Courtney (Cody), Dustin, Whitney, Lee (Serena), Austin (Nikki), Trevor and Tanner; 12 great-grandchildren, sisters Judy Fifer of Walnut Springs, Janet Cogburn and Bill of Stephenville, and Paula Proctor and Don of Stephenville. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Miles with Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow at the Miles Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Shannon Medical Center for their hard work and great care of this very special lady.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 9, 2019