Susan Denise Knight
Susan Denise Knight

San Angelo - Susan Denise Motl Knight, Our Mother, Grandmother, and beloved friend went to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on the morning of September 26, 2020. She was born May 27, 1959 to LeRoy and Mildred Motl. Susan started school in Anchorage, Alaska, did modeling with Barbizon and went to study abroad in Brindisi, Italy. Susan was one of a kind, she loved to hunt, fish, and trap.

Susan was a loyal friend and a loving mother. She was a free spirit who enjoyed life to the fullest. Her smile was contagious and her wit was unmatched. Susan was all heart and full of compassion, she will be sorely missed.

Susan is preceded in death by her parents, LeRoy and Mildred Motl. She is survived by her brother, Les Motl; sons Wesley Dale and James Lee Knight; grandson Kylar Ryan Ribble and granddaughter Jaselyn Jade; countless other friends and relatives; and lifelong friend June Jetton.

A Visitation for family and friends will be held at Harper Funeral Home on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 6:00-8:00pm. A Celebration of her Life will be 2:00pm, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
