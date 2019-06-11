Susie Pedroza Caldera passed away in her home on Sunday, June 09, 2019 surrounded by her daughters. She was a 93years young.



Born on March 27, 1926 in Eola, Texas, as the daughter of the late Nolberto Pedroza and Elena Arredondo. She is proceeded in death by her husband Juan Caldera, and her sons Steve and Cecil Caldera.



While she was a wife and mother raising 2 sons, and 3 daughters, by her godly example, she taught family how to live a God-Fearing life. Before she became ill, she loved praying for her immediate family and church family. When you rang her doorbell, chances were you could hear mom praying out loud for each of them. Not one family member went without her telling them about Gods amazing grace, mercy and love.



Susie is survived by her 3 daughters, Minnie Mirelez, Mary Barrera, and Rita Hernandez, wife of Martin Hernandez Jr. along with grandchildren Jesse, Martha, Suzanne, Jay, Jon, Steve Jr., John Saul, Cecil Jr., Ted, John Vincent, Stephanie, and Rita Marie, Katrina and many great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren along with her nieces, nephews who she loved very much. And Georgia Caldera Conditt, daughter in law.



Viewing will be 10:00am to 8:00pm on Tuesday June 11, 2019 with a prayer service at 6:00pm at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel.



Funeral Services will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday June 12, 2019 at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Edgar Trinidad of Segunda Iglesia Bautista de San Angelo, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Susie's daughters would like to thank Hospice of San Angelo and especially Miranda, Monica and Kyle (who was no longer with HOSA but mom still thought about him). They provided the best of care and always gave her loving medical treatment.



The family would also like to thank Meals for the Elderly. Mom always looked forward to a nice warm meal being delivered every day, her weekend snacks, and enjoyed the special decorated bags and cards.



Mom will be missed, we loved her and will always carry her in our hearts.



Pallbearers will be Cecil Caldera Jr., Ted Caldera, Lance Caldera, John Saul Caldera, Jon Mirelez and Matthew Vines.



Honorary pallbearers will be Jesse Mirelez and Steve E. Caldera.



Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary