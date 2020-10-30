Suzan Kathleen Johnson
San Angelo - Suzan Kathleen Johnson passed from this life to her heavenly home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Suzan was born in Kermit, Texas on June 2, 1952. She graduated from Kermit High School in 1970 and attended Howard Junior College. She married in 1971 and had one child, Mathew. Suzan lived in Odessa, the Big Spring area, and finally San Angelo.
Suzan was a very gifted seamstress. She used this talent to support herself, and to bless her family with beautiful handcrafted treasures.
Suzan was devoted to her family. She loved family reunions and gatherings. She loved playing cards because she usually won, especially Canasta! She was a gentle, loving soul with a servant's heart. She spent the last five years as her mother's care giver and companion.
She was preceded in death by her father, Carol Scarbro, and her stepfather, Leo Connally.
She is survived by her son, Mathew Johnson and fiancé Mary of San Angelo; her mother, Betty Connally of San Angelo; a brother, Richard Scarbro and a sister, Tracey McCullough and husband Jesse of San Angelo. She is also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Suzan will be held at 2:00pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Shaffer Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
