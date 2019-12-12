Services
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Slate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Davis Slate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Davis Slate Obituary
Suzanne Davis Slate

San Angelo - Suzanne Davis Slate, 92, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, in San Angelo surrounded by her family.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends form 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM and from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, December 13, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the First Baptist Church Leavell Chapel with Pastor Vince Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. Slate was born December 30, 1926, in Waco to Guy Franklin and Frances Davis. She married Kenneth Morton Slate on March 4, 1950, in San Angelo. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2019. Suzanne has been a lifelong resident graduating from San Angelo High School, and she attended San Angelo Jr. College for two years. She was active in Angelo State University Alumni Association. Suzanne was a member of the First Baptist Church where she worked with high school students and in the children's department. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Republic (D.A.R.) and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

Survivors include her two sons, Douglas Franklin Slate, and Stanley Morton Slate and wife, Jeanie, all of San Angelo; two grandchildren, Anita Christene Paulin of Duluth, Georgia, and Hannah Michelle Slate of San Angelo; three sisters, Louise Miller, Nancy Kennedy, and husband, Fred and Linda Nolen and husband, John all of San Angelo; several nieces and nephews. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents and a baby sister.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Massie Funeral Home
Download Now