Suzanne Davis Slate
San Angelo - Suzanne Davis Slate, 92, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019, in San Angelo surrounded by her family.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends form 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM and from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, December 13, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the First Baptist Church Leavell Chapel with Pastor Vince Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Slate was born December 30, 1926, in Waco to Guy Franklin and Frances Davis. She married Kenneth Morton Slate on March 4, 1950, in San Angelo. He preceded her in death on June 30, 2019. Suzanne has been a lifelong resident graduating from San Angelo High School, and she attended San Angelo Jr. College for two years. She was active in Angelo State University Alumni Association. Suzanne was a member of the First Baptist Church where she worked with high school students and in the children's department. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Republic (D.A.R.) and the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
Survivors include her two sons, Douglas Franklin Slate, and Stanley Morton Slate and wife, Jeanie, all of San Angelo; two grandchildren, Anita Christene Paulin of Duluth, Georgia, and Hannah Michelle Slate of San Angelo; three sisters, Louise Miller, Nancy Kennedy, and husband, Fred and Linda Nolen and husband, John all of San Angelo; several nieces and nephews. Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents and a baby sister.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019