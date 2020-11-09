Suzanne E. (Jones) McDougal



San Angelo - Suzanne E. (Jones) McDougal, 77, passed away in the evening of October 31, 2020, at Sagecrest Alzheimer's Care Center in San Angelo, TX where she resided for the past four years under exceptional care from the staff. Sue was born on February 25, 1943 in Canton, NY, daughter of Paul and Ruth Jones. She spent most of her life in Canton, Ithaca, and Syracuse in Upstate New York. Sue was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother who centered her life around her children and grandchildren. Her friends, Sylvia, Vel, Carol and her cousin, Judy were a very important part of her life. Sue enjoyed her years working in the Philosophy Department at Syracuse University which she retired from in 2010. She enjoyed baking with her grandchildren, spending time with her dogs and gardening. Sue is survived by her children, Michael (Vangie) McEligot, Mark (Stacy) McEligot and Michelle (Mike) Grosso; seven grandchildren, Marissa and Steven McEligot, Cayley and Caroline McEligot and Taylor, Sydney and Lauren Grosso. Sue's life will be celebrated during a memorial service at a future date when the family can reunite. She will be buried with her parents at Fairview Cemetery in Canton, NY.









