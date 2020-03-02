|
|
Suzanne Milam Grafton
San Angelo - Suzanne Milam Grafton, went to heaven on February 29, 2020. Suzanne was born September 19, 1941 in San Antonio, TX. She was raised by her mother and father, Scott and Gay Milam. She had two brothers, John and Thomas. On January 29, 1960, she married Burl Grafton. Together, they raised three sons, Gerald, Robert, and Mark. Burl and Suzanne celebrated their 60th anniversary this past January. Suzanne loved her family. She had three wonderful daughters-in-law, Rita, Beth, and Courtney. She had eight grandchildren, Robin, Bonnie, Grace-Ann, Nathan, Anthony, Alexys, Wynne, and Heath, and four great grandchildren, Gabriel, Andrew, Liberty Jane, Levi, and one on the way.
Suzanne Worked twenty years at Angelo State University and retired in 1999. She loved working with the students. Her ASU lunch bunch shared many fun times and are still great friends. Suzanne loved her church. She taught Sunday School, worked with the MYF, and was part many other projects and groups. Suzanne loved many and was loved by many. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm, on March 7, 2020, Saturday, at Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2020