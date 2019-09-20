|
Sylvia Green
Sugar Land - Sylvia Green, 77, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her home in Sugar Land.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, September 20, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Rev. Cameron Strange, associate pastor of PaulAnn Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Green was born April 11, 1942, in Colorado City. She was a 1960 graduate of San Angelo Central High School and attended San Angelo College. Sylvia had been a resident of Sugar Land for four years after moving from San Angelo, where she was a lifelong resident. She worked in retail at K-mart for 25 years and later at Beall's in San Angelo, retiring in 2003. She had fond memories during her time in Ft. Worth as recreational director at All Church Children's Home. She was an animal lover and owner of many cats, and in the past few years, she enjoyed photographing birds and other wildlife. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents, Herman, Sr., and Melvia Harper; and her brother, Herman Harper, Jr.
Survivors include her son, Michael Green and wife Sherri of Sugar Land; her daughter, Kimbra Johnson and husband Brian of Ennis; her sister, Lena Tacker of Springtown; and three grandsons, Rod Green, Christopher Johnson and Braiden Johnson.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 20, 2019