Tanner Batten
San Angelo - Tanner Batten, 34, of San Angelo, passed away on Monday, July 29th.
Friends and family are welcome to gather at the home of his parents, 5122 Blue Ridge Trail, on Wednesday July 31st from 6-9 PM. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday August 1st at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, 4989 FM Hwy 1223, San Angelo, TX with, Jim Noble officiating.
Tanner was born in Lubbock, TX to Paul and Lela Batten on January 9th, 1985. He is a graduate of Wall High School. He worked as an residential installer of securities and automation at Ener-tel Services in San Angelo for several years and last as an electronics technician at Pumpco Services out of Odessa Texas. He was involved in computer gaming and spending time with friends.
Tanner is preceded in death by his papaw, GR 'Blackie' Brock and former employer and close friend Fred Hindman.
Tanner is survived by his parents, Paul and Lela Batten, sister Samantha Batten Crumrine and spouse Douglas, maternal grandmother Mary Brock, paternal grandparents Darrell and Tempie Batten, numerous aunts and uncles, his nephews Broc and Zachary and nieces Avery and Kathryn. Also left behind were his long-time love Amanda Bowie and her three children Haylee, Byron and Katie.
The family of Tanner wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his best friend Anthony Switalski for years of dedicated love and friendship.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 31, 2019