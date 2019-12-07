|
Ted "Everett" Miller
Glenwood, AR - Ted "Everett" Miller, age 87, of Glenwood, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, as a result of a tragic accident at his ranch.
He was born on March 31, 1932 in Richland Springs Texas, the son of Teddy Roosevelt Miller and Annie Lee Henderson Miller. On December 27, 1952, he was married to Lois Ann Gillaspy. He was preceded in death by his son, Ted Everett Miller, Jr.; his parents; his brother, Henderson Miller; and his sister, Mary Scroggin.
He grew up in the Richland Springs, Texas area and graduated from Pottsville High School. After graduation, he went to work in the oil fields where he met Lois. A 32nd degree Mason, he was a member of the Big Lake Lodge #1203. He retired from the oil fields and, in 1982, moved to Glenwood, Arkansas to start his second career, ranching. He and Lois owned, operated and lived at Miller Ranch.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Lois Miller of Glenwood; three daughters and sons-in-law, Teddia and Doug Lewis of San Antonio, Texas, Laura and Mikel Jones of San Angelo, Texas and Julie and Terry Pace of Hideaway, Texas; eight grandchildren, Bryan Jones, Daryl Jones, Tori Smith, Aubree Shay, Danielle Lewis, Cara Peoples, Jacob Jones and Tyler Jones; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Glenwood, AR.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 2:00 PM, in the Glenrest Cemetery, Big Lake, Texas under the direction of Harper Funeral Home, San Angelo.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019